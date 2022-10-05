Previous
Catamaran Ferries - Docklands Terminal by briaan
Photo 422

Catamaran Ferries - Docklands Terminal

In drizzling rain, these ferries waited for their afternoon passengers going to Geelong or the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria, Australia. In the background is the Bolte Bridge.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
