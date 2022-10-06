Previous
Next
Lorikeet by briaan
Photo 423

Lorikeet

this afternoon I explored the massed flower beds of Flagstaff Gardens in Melbourne. Just as I left the area I saw sudden movement out of the corner of my eye. Look who it was. It looks like Ithe bird knew I was looking at it.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise