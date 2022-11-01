Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Photo 449

Blue Hour

Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. The colour variations in blue hour after sunset defy words. On the left is the Yarra River and on the right is Victoria Harbour. The Bolte Bridge is in the background.
1st November 2022

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
