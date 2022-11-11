Sign up
Photo 459
Is this my best side?
We are on vacation on Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia. A week of different environment and subjects. Thanks for viewing yesterday's image.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
459
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th November 2022 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
