Port Phillip Bay by briaan
Photo 460

Port Phillip Bay

View from Capel Sound. Contrasts of a person walking a dog along the beach while a huge ship on the horizon heads out to sea. Seagulls everywhere. Thank you for your views of yesterday's image.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
