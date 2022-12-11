Previous
Cruise liners by briaan
Cruise liners

These two cruise ships docked at Port Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Holland America's Noordam is on the left and Viking's Orion on the right. many more to come and go during the cruise season around Australia.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Wylie ace
They are so HUGE! Can't imagine anything worse!
December 11th, 2022  
