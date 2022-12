Kookaburra

A pleasant afternoon at Yarra Bend Park, Melb ourne, Victoria, Australia. This Kookaburra flew around and stopped on the branch of a eucalypt (gum) tree. Captured with 150 - 600 mm Sigma zoom lens, set at 600 on a Canon 5D MkIII body. I was delighted to hear in the distance the laughing sound distinctive to this bird. Thanks for the feedback on yesterday's image.