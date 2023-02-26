Previous
Bolte Bridge at Dusk by briaan
Photo 565

Bolte Bridge at Dusk

There seems to be mystery in this image. Viewed from the shores of the Yarra River, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Thanks for the view of yesterday's image. Thankful for our two sons and two grandchildren and our daughter-in-law.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details

