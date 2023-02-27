One of the iconic buildings of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Formerly the State Theatre, the Forum Melbourne first opened in 1929 with the largest seating capacity of any theatre in Australia. Since then the venue has been divided into two separate venues. Downstairs, Forum I is famous for its unique architecture, large stage, mesmerising proscenium and signature cabaret style booths. Upstairs, Forum II is a smaller venue with tiered seating, small stage, surround sound and cinema size screen. Designed by John Eberson of the USA.iPhoneXS