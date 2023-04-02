Previous
Next
Sand shadows by briaan
Photo 600

Sand shadows

Late afternoon, today I noticed the beach sand and the shadows across the area. This is from the Westernport Reserve Beach, Melbourne. Enjoy the feedback on yesterday's photo. Counting my blessings.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Well spotted. Makes a lovely abstract image.
April 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful abstract and textures.
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise