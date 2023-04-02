Sign up
Photo 600
Sand shadows
Late afternoon, today I noticed the beach sand and the shadows across the area. This is from the Westernport Reserve Beach, Melbourne. Enjoy the feedback on yesterday's photo. Counting my blessings.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
600
photos
43
followers
38
following
164% complete
View this month »
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
Dione Giorgio
Well spotted. Makes a lovely abstract image.
April 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful abstract and textures.
April 2nd, 2023
