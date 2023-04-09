Previous
Art by briaan
Floral art fascinates me. This is the latest arrangement adorning the lobby of our 30 level apartment building in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS. Thanks for the feedback on yesterday's cat portrait. Counting blessings.
Brian

