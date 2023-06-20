Sign up
Previous
Photo 679
Melbourne Dawn
This morning the clouds looked very interesting. From our 25th floor balcony, I was surprised (pleasantly) when two Hot Air balloons floated over the cbd. This is one of the balloons. Thank you for your views, comments and favs. Counting blessings.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
4
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
679
photos
45
followers
36
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th June 2023 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely view of the city
June 20th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Such a terrific city view from your home!
June 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, you do have a wonderful view.
June 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
It must be quite cold to be up in a balloon so early on a winters morning
June 20th, 2023
