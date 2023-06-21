Previous
Racing

The lines created by yachts manoeuvering vary so much. Today was a clear cold day with sufficient wind for these craft to be raced by their respective crews. Thanks for your views and comments and favs. Counting blessings.
Brian

Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
June 21st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
looks like fun
June 21st, 2023  
