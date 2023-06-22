Sign up
Photo 681
Photo 681
Orange Flowers
My wife Judy spotted these flowers near the entrance to our apartment building. Who knows what plant this is?
Thanks for your views. comments and favs. Counting blessings.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana
ace
They look like one of the hundreds of different aloe varieties. Lovely shot and bokeh.
June 22nd, 2023
