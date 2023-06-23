Sign up
Photo 682
Different light
Thank you for the views, comments and fav for yesterday's image. Today there was different light earlier in the day. Counting blessings
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd June 2023 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
so beautifully captured, gorgeous colour and light.
June 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely shape
June 23rd, 2023
