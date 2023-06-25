Previous
Sunrise by briaan
Photo 684

Sunrise

This morning, glorious colours danced over the clouds of Melbourne's CBD. This is taken from our apartment's balcony (25 storeys up). Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Counting my blessings.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Brian

briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
Fantastic!
June 25th, 2023  
Brian ace
@louannwarren thank you Lou Ann.
June 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful sky
June 25th, 2023  
