Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 698
Red_Gladioli
A closer look at the flower arrangement in our apartment building. Focus stack in PS 2023. I admit I have a lot to learn to edit the colour to what the eye sees.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
Counting blessings.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
698
photos
45
followers
36
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th July 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close