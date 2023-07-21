Previous
Ripples by briaan
Ripples

This morning a walk along the Yarra River in Docklands, Melbourne revealed ripples in the water giving an interesting effect on reflections. iPhoneXS.
Counting blessings.
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
Such wonderful squiggly reflections!
July 21st, 2023  
