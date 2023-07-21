Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 710
Ripples
This morning a walk along the Yarra River in Docklands, Melbourne revealed ripples in the water giving an interesting effect on reflections. iPhoneXS.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs.
Counting blessings.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
710
photos
47
followers
36
following
194% complete
View this month »
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st July 2023 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such wonderful squiggly reflections!
July 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close