Previous
Photo 711
Rumpleteazer
Today we visited our friends Karleen and Stuart in Colac. About 2 hours drive from our home in Melbourne. Rumpleteazer posed for her photo. A beautiful Birman.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Ripples"
Counting blessings
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
711
photos
47
followers
36
following
4
2
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
22nd July 2023 12:46pm
Lou Ann
ace
What a beauty. She is beautiful and she looks very sweet tempered. I’m sure they brush her every day.
July 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Such a cutie pie!
July 22nd, 2023
