Previous
Photo 712
Good morning
This morning, my wife Judy captured these two hot air balloons floating across Melbourne's CBD. iPhoneXS. From our 25th floor balcony.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. for yesterday's photo.
Counting blessings.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful sight.
July 23rd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture of the hot air balloons but also of the reflection on the building in front of your balcony Fav.
July 23rd, 2023
