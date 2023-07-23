Previous
Good morning by briaan
Good morning

This morning, my wife Judy captured these two hot air balloons floating across Melbourne's CBD. iPhoneXS. From our 25th floor balcony.
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful sight.
July 23rd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture of the hot air balloons but also of the reflection on the building in front of your balcony Fav.
July 23rd, 2023  
