Road Construction by briaan
Photo 713

Road Construction

This afternoon with the 12mm Laowa f2.8 ultra wide angle lens. This is part of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure upgrade for Melbourne. elevated roads will ease traffic.
Counting blessings
24th July 2023

Brian

~*~ Jo ~*~
Great capture! Fav
July 24th, 2023  
