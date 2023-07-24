Sign up
Previous
Photo 713
Road Construction
This afternoon with the 12mm Laowa f2.8 ultra wide angle lens. This is part of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure upgrade for Melbourne. elevated roads will ease traffic.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs.
Counting blessings
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
713
photos
47
followers
36
following
195% complete
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th July 2023 3:23pm
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture! Fav
July 24th, 2023
