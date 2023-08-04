Sign up
Photo 723
Cloud Drama
This evening's sunset over Victoria Harbour was dramatic with amazing clouds. I am very impressed with LR Classics AI driven denoise feature.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th August 2023 5:28pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Oh! Lovely clouds and colors.
August 4th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A fabulous scene! AI? Oh my.
August 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and perfect title.
August 4th, 2023
