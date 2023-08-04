Previous
Cloud Drama by briaan
Cloud Drama

This evening's sunset over Victoria Harbour was dramatic with amazing clouds. I am very impressed with LR Classics AI driven denoise feature.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings.
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags ace
Oh! Lovely clouds and colors.
August 4th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
A fabulous scene! AI? Oh my.
August 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and perfect title.
August 4th, 2023  
