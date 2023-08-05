Sign up
Previous
Photo 724
Shadows and Reflections
Tonight, the view is full of shadows and reflections. Thank you for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's dramatic cloud image.
Counting blessings.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th August 2023 5:12pm
Privacy
Public
Kitty Hawke
ace
That looks so calm and peaceful.
August 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and reflections. The sun sure sets early 😉
August 5th, 2023
