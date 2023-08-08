Sign up
Previous
Photo 727
Foggy Morning
This morning was cooler than the last few. What a surprise - almost fogged out. Taken from our 25th floor balcony looking towards the Melbourne CBD.
Thanks for the views, comments and fav for yesterday's road construction image.
Counting blessings
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
727
photos
46
followers
36
following
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Wylie
ace
I heard on the radio that you had fog! well caught!
August 8th, 2023
