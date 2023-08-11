Previous
Opening up by briaan
Photo 730

Opening up

The lilies in the flower arrangement at our apartment building are opening. Amazing detail in the stramen and petals.
Thanks for your views, comm ents and favs for the storm clouds.
Counting blessings
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
