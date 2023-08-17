Sign up
Photo 736
St. Patrick's Cathedral
This magnificent example of church architecture dominates the so-called 'top-end' of Melbourne.
For those interested in its history
https://melbournecatholic.org/about/st-patricks-cathedral
Thanks very much for the views, comments and favs for 'softly-lit'
Counting blessings
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th August 2023 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
