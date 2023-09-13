Sign up
Previous
Photo 763
Orchid
This week's flower arrangement for our apartment building includes orchids with proteas among other greenery. The details in the orchid amaze me.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's pic.
Counting blessings
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
763
photos
49
followers
40
following
209% complete
View this month »
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th September 2023 6:57pm
Judith Johnson
ace
What a beauty!
September 13th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 13th, 2023
