Previous
Photo 774
Sandridge Point
This afternoon's walk to Sandridge Point was glorious. (
https://www.google.com/search?q=sandridge+point&oq=sandridge+point&aqs=chrome..69i57j33i160.7307j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8)
Melbourne is in the background. Lots of people fishing.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
774
photos
63
followers
77
following
212% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th September 2023 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
It looks like a great place to walk, beautiful capture and scene. Thanks for the links 👌🏼
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a good spot for fishing with a lovely view of the city in the distance too.
September 24th, 2023
