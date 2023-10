I admire the amazing buildings featured in '365 Project' from Europe that are centuries old.Australia's architectural history is much shorter.This morning I returned to photograph the cranes involved in the road building. I was distracted by the buildings within 50 metres.More on the cranes in the future.These buildings are at the Docklands end of La Trobe Street in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The building on the right is government offices ( https://www.charterhall.com.au/property/property-detail/990-La-Trobe-Street-Melbourne) built to be occupied in 2020. The building on the left is Corporate offices. Built in about the same time frame.Thanks for your views, comments, favs for yesterday's image.Counting blessings