Floating Crane

This floating crane seems to be part of significant development work planned for the spit of land right of picture. This is called Collins Wharf. The Bolte Bridge is in the background. Lovely spring day with a cloudless sky. This is a five minute walk from our apartment building in Docklands, Melbnourne, Victoria, Australia.

