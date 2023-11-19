Previous
Dusk by briaan
Photo 825

Dusk

This hazy dusk viewed from our 25th floor apartment, in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for 'Floating Crane'. Apprecite your support to be put on PP and TP
Counting blessings
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and mood, such beautiful soft tones in the sky.
November 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
November 19th, 2023  
Wylie ace
That is a hazy dusk. Lovely shot.
November 19th, 2023  
