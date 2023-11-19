Sign up
Previous
Photo 825
Dusk
This hazy dusk viewed from our 25th floor apartment, in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for 'Floating Crane'. Apprecite your support to be put on PP and TP
Counting blessings
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
825
photos
68
followers
78
following
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th November 2023 7:52pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and mood, such beautiful soft tones in the sky.
November 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
November 19th, 2023
Wylie
ace
That is a hazy dusk. Lovely shot.
November 19th, 2023
