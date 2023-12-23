Previous
Goodnight Melbourne by briaan
Goodnight Melbourne

We are blessed to live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands. This is taken from our East facing balcony at sunset this evening. iPhoneXS
Grateful for blessings
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Wylie ace
lovely light in those yonder windows!
December 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All is calm and all still bright ! beautiful light of sundown !
December 23rd, 2023  
