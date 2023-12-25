Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 861
Reflecting
Merry Christmas one and all!
Overcast sky this evening. Reflections across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Stormy"
Grateful for blessings
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
861
photos
84
followers
113
following
235% complete
View this month »
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th December 2023 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tim L
ace
A peaceful and tranquil scene, perfect for Christmas Day
December 25th, 2023
Richard Lewis
ace
A happy Christmas to you and thanks for all your comments. I suspect our Christmas’s will be a bit different weather wise.
December 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close