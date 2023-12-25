Previous
Reflecting by briaan
Photo 861

Reflecting

Merry Christmas one and all!
Overcast sky this evening. Reflections across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Stormy"
Grateful for blessings
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tim L ace
A peaceful and tranquil scene, perfect for Christmas Day
December 25th, 2023  
Richard Lewis ace
A happy Christmas to you and thanks for all your comments. I suspect our Christmas’s will be a bit different weather wise.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise