Previous
Photo 872
Where does this go?
Taken yesterday, in overcast light. Princes Park, Melbourne. I love the variety of greens.
https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/community/parks-open-spaces/major-parks-gardens/Pages/princes-park.aspx
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Victoria Harbour".
Grateful for blessings
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
6
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
4th January 2024 8:10pm
Lou Ann
A lovely scene, would love to walk there.
January 5th, 2024
