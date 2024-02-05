Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 903
Cloud Drama
Tonight's sunset from our 25th level apartment is shrouded in dramatic clouds associated with a change Sunday night from a hot 38 deg C to the low 20's today.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Home"
Grateful for all blessings
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
903
photos
95
followers
122
following
247% complete
View this month »
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th February 2024 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I would be thrilled if our temps would drop like that! A stunning capture of all the drama in the sky.
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close