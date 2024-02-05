Previous
Cloud Drama by briaan
Cloud Drama

Tonight's sunset from our 25th level apartment is shrouded in dramatic clouds associated with a change Sunday night from a hot 38 deg C to the low 20's today.

Grateful for all blessings
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
I would be thrilled if our temps would drop like that! A stunning capture of all the drama in the sky.
February 5th, 2024  
