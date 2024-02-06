Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 904
Lagoon Pier
Last evening I caught the golden hour light on Lagoon Pier. Located
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lagoon+Pier/@-37.8458291,144.9392276,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667bf51e91d5b:0x2b5f478e5dabb854!8m2!3d-37.8458291!4d144.9392276!16s%2Fg%2F11c0rhdks0?entry=ttu
This is an ultra-wide angle shot using a Laowa 12mm f2.8 ZERO D lens. 2 people were taking portraits on the pier. Can you see them?
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Cloud Drama". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
904
photos
95
followers
122
following
247% complete
View this month »
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th February 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Oh lovely excellent wide angle - those people look like they're standing stock still staring spookily right at you 🤣
February 6th, 2024
Bec
ace
Ooh, lovely shot.
February 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow , such a stunning sky - all the blues and tinge of pinks ! A great pov with the long pier taking through the scene ! fav
February 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scene and cloud scape.
February 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close