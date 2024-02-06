Previous
Lagoon Pier by briaan
Photo 904

Lagoon Pier

Last evening I caught the golden hour light on Lagoon Pier. Located https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lagoon+Pier/@-37.8458291,144.9392276,15z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad667bf51e91d5b:0x2b5f478e5dabb854!8m2!3d-37.8458291!4d144.9392276!16s%2Fg%2F11c0rhdks0?entry=ttu
This is an ultra-wide angle shot using a Laowa 12mm f2.8 ZERO D lens. 2 people were taking portraits on the pier. Can you see them?

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Cloud Drama". Greatly appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh lovely excellent wide angle - those people look like they're standing stock still staring spookily right at you 🤣
February 6th, 2024  
Bec ace
Ooh, lovely shot.
February 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , such a stunning sky - all the blues and tinge of pinks ! A great pov with the long pier taking through the scene ! fav
February 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene and cloud scape.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise