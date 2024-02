Hot Air Ballooning

This morning at about 6:20 I looked out our 25th floor balcony across the Melbourne CBD to see at least 6 hot air balloons track from right to left (south to north) on the east side of the city. What a delightful surprise. Grabbed to 24-70mm f2.8 lens and took over 200 shots.

This is one of them, cropped vertically with lovely light on the side of the buildings.



