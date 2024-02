Golden

Tonight, from our 25th floor balcony, Melbourne's buildings glowed in the golden hour light. From Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. HDR7 processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit) and then Lightroom Classic.



Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Crossover". I think a drone would give the best perspective of this construction.



