HMAS Adelaide by briaan
HMAS Adelaide

As part of this year's ANZAC celebrations, vessels of the Royal Australian Navy will visit vcarious capital cities. This week Melbourne has the honour of the largest ship in the navy paying a visit. For those who would like to read further please see the link that follows [ https://www.navy.gov.au/capabilities/ships-boats-and-submarines/hmas-adelaide-iii] This is an HDR7using Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Moon over Melbourne". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings

22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Brian

@briaan
