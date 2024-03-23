Previous
Open lilies by briaan
Photo 949

Open lilies

The flowers given to Judy last Monday keep giving. A bright gift from work mates.

Thank you for your vuews, comments and favs for "HMAS Adelaide". The cruiseliner helped so much for a sense of scale.

Grateful for all blessings
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Brian

Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful bouquet.
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 23rd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
So cheering
March 23rd, 2024  
