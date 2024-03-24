Sign up
Previous
Photo 950
3 Balloons
This morning's Melbourne skyline included three hot air balloons. It was F1 Grand Prix today in Melbourne. The photo is taken from our 25th floor balcony.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Open Lilies"
Grateful for all blessings
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
0
0
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
950
photos
101
followers
126
following
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th March 2024 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
