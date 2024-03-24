Previous
3 Balloons by briaan
Photo 950

3 Balloons

This morning's Melbourne skyline included three hot air balloons. It was F1 Grand Prix today in Melbourne. The photo is taken from our 25th floor balcony.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Open Lilies"

Grateful for all blessings
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise