Photo 947
Moon over Melbourne
Twilight image from our 25th floor balcony. An HDR7 using Photomatix pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Yellow". Greatly appreciated.
Jduy and I appreciate your support during her journey through cancer treatment. 🙏🏻
Grateful for all blessings
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st March 2024 7:37pm
Babs
ace
Fabulous fav
March 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
great patterns
March 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and patterns in the buildings.
March 21st, 2024
