Moon over Melbourne by briaan
Photo 947

Moon over Melbourne

Twilight image from our 25th floor balcony. An HDR7 using Photomatix pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Yellow". Greatly appreciated.

Jduy and I appreciate your support during her journey through cancer treatment. 🙏🏻

Grateful for all blessings
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs ace
Fabulous fav
March 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
great patterns
March 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and patterns in the buildings.
March 21st, 2024  
