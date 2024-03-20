Previous
Yellow by briaan
Yellow

Thank you for your support for Judy. The first chemotherapy session went smoothly with no side effects to date. On March 18 Judy received a beautiful flower arrangement in a box from her work colleagues. They wished Judy well for the chemotherapy treatment. This lily was not open when the flowers were received. Now look! Beautiful in its imperfection. This is the result of a focus stack of 23 images processed in LR Classic and Photoshop 2024.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Golden Light".

Grateful for all blessings
20th March 2024

Brian

Brian
Suzanne
Glad to hear first session went well and all the best for the rest. Lovely lily!
March 20th, 2024  
Diana
Such good news re Judy, praying that it stays that way. A wonderful capture with amazing detail and lovely colours.
March 20th, 2024  
Krista Mae
So bright and beautiful and I love that you both got to see it bloom. I'm glad Judy is doing well. Sending up prayers.
March 20th, 2024  
