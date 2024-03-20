Yellow

Thank you for your support for Judy. The first chemotherapy session went smoothly with no side effects to date. On March 18 Judy received a beautiful flower arrangement in a box from her work colleagues. They wished Judy well for the chemotherapy treatment. This lily was not open when the flowers were received. Now look! Beautiful in its imperfection. This is the result of a focus stack of 23 images processed in LR Classic and Photoshop 2024.



Grateful for all blessings