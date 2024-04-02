Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
Cloudscape

Tonight's clouds were amazing. Taken from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Last night there were storms and lots of flooding around Melbourne.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "After the Storm".

2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
John Falconer ace
I just knew this was you Brian when the image popped up, Great shot.
April 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a dramatic sky.
April 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an ominous sky with those dark and heavy clouds ! - I can see a dragon streaking across the sky !
April 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of that ominous sky!
April 2nd, 2024  
Marloes ace
What a sky!
April 2nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Very dramatic
April 2nd, 2024  
Marloes ace
I now read back that you're going through a rough time! All the best for you all!🫶🏻
April 2nd, 2024  
