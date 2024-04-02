Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Cloudscape
Tonight's clouds were amazing. Taken from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Last night there were storms and lots of flooding around Melbourne.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "After the Storm".
Grateful for all blessings
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
8
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd April 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
I just knew this was you Brian when the image popped up, Great shot.
April 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a dramatic sky.
April 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an ominous sky with those dark and heavy clouds ! - I can see a dragon streaking across the sky !
April 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
April 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of that ominous sky!
April 2nd, 2024
Marloes
ace
What a sky!
April 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Very dramatic
April 2nd, 2024
Marloes
ace
I now read back that you're going through a rough time! All the best for you all!🫶🏻
April 2nd, 2024
