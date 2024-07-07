Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
Glorious sky
Today I walked along the river Yarra heading towards the West Gate Bridge [
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Gate_Bridge
]
This is an HDR7 image processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Reflections". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely image, a really lovely place to walk.
July 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
It is a beautiful sky and scene!
July 7th, 2024
