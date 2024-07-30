Sign up
Photo 1074
Stamford Plaza Hotel
Taken during the evening blue hour on Monday 29/07/2024. A cool winter's evening.
https://www.stamford.com.au/hotels/stamford-grand-adelaide-hotel/packages/
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Glenelg Jetty". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
hotel
Casablanca
ace
Ooh it is doing an Uluru! That classic Aussie red glow in the evening sunshine. Lovely
August 4th, 2024
