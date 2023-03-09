Previous
Temperate House by brigette
Photo 2006

Temperate House

Kew Gardens - Temperate House is the largest Victorian Glasshouse in the world. And it's fair to say that Kew is one of my favourite places on the planet!!
For Rainbow month
Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count.
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
A fine image through this path in the house, love it too.
March 9th, 2023  
