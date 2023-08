Nonyan's

I took what should have been some great in close up shots of my falafel being prepared - but my shutter speed was so slow (didn't realise at the time) so there was too much camera blur for my liking.

Not to worry - I do quite like this shot of the stall - I put a matt filter on to complete the edit.

For the BLD challenge - rituals - street food at a market is always a good tradition in my world!