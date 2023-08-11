Sign up
Photo 2093
Kouign Amann
Honey, fennel and sea salt pastry.
I’m creating a new Friday routine and tradition. Today was the first Friday I’ll drop into my niece’s new bakery Mor for a coffee and croissant or some other delectable pastry 🥐
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
2
0
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2294
photos
119
followers
80
following
Tags
bld-22
Carole G
That sounds interesting. I love danish pastries
August 11th, 2023
Brigette
@yorkshirekiwi
sooo good. I think these originate in Britanny.
August 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
