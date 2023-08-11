Previous
Kouign Amann by brigette
Kouign Amann

Honey, fennel and sea salt pastry.
I’m creating a new Friday routine and tradition. Today was the first Friday I’ll drop into my niece’s new bakery Mor for a coffee and croissant or some other delectable pastry 🥐
Brigette

Carole G ace
That sounds interesting. I love danish pastries
August 11th, 2023  
Brigette ace
@yorkshirekiwi sooo good. I think these originate in Britanny.
August 11th, 2023  
