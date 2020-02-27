Sign up
Previous
Next
67 / 365
Gangs all here!
13 deer were hanging out at the park today! Also a 10 point Buck eyeing the ladies!
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
1
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Oldies
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
27th February 2020 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
snowy
,
chagrin river park
Maggiemae
ace
A cold scene and a catch of the wild!
February 27th, 2020
