Gangs all here! by brillomick
67 / 365

Gangs all here!

13 deer were hanging out at the park today! Also a 10 point Buck eyeing the ladies!
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Mickey Anderson

Maggiemae ace
A cold scene and a catch of the wild!
February 27th, 2020  
